BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming and Leisure says H1 HEPS up 30 pct

April 11 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd -

* For the six months ended 31 January 2014 pbt from international operations up 52 pct

* For the six months ended 31 January 2014 HEPS up 30 pct

* Dividend maintained in line with board’s dividend cover policy

* For the six months ended 31 January 2014 total income increased by 19 pct to R587 million

* Sport of thoroughbred horse racing in south africa is growing again, with on course betting and attendances growing by more than 10 pct

* International operations, soccer pools and fixed odds numbers betting continue to enjoy buoyant demand