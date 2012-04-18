FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Physiotherapy Associates sells $210 mln notes
April 18, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Physiotherapy Associates sells $210 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Physiotherapy Associates Holdings, Inc.
on Wednesday sold $210 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Jefferies and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PHYSIOTHERAPY ASSOCIATES	
	
AMT $210 MLN    COUPON 11.875 PCT  MATURITY    05/01/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.841   FIRST PAY   11/01/2012	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 12.125 PCT   SETTLEMENT  04/30/2012	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

