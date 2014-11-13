FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-P&I Personal & Informatik says H1 EBIT of 19.9 mln euros vs 15.2 mln euros year ago
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-P&I Personal & Informatik says H1 EBIT of 19.9 mln euros vs 15.2 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - P&I Personal & Informatik AG :

* H1 EBIT of 19.9 million euros (previous year: 15.2 million euros)

* In first six months generated revenue of 51.0 million euros(previous year: 45.4 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA amounted to 21.0 million euros (previous year: 16.3 million euros)

* Is confirming its forecast, anticipates consolidated revenue of more than 100 million euros in 2014/2015 financial year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of more than 35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.