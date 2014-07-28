FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Piaggio sees FY EBITDA at between 155-160 mln euros
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 28, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Piaggio sees FY EBITDA at between 155-160 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio expects to report core earnings of between 155-160 million euros ($208-215 million) this year, slightly lower than an analyst consensus of 163 million euros, its chief executive said on Monday.

“Given the numbers we are showing today, the range of 155-160 is more reasonable for the total year,” Roberto Colaninno told analysts during a conference call following the release of the company’s first-half results. ($1 = 0.7442 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

