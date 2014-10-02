FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Piaggio rating cut to 'B+' on operating outlook - S&P
October 2, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Piaggio rating cut to 'B+' on operating outlook - S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it had cut its long-term rating on Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’ on a worsening operating performance.

The cut reflected the fact that Piaggio was unlikely to improve its credit ratios from their lows in 2013 while the company’s declining market shares were weakening its business risk profile, S&P said.

The rating agency said its stable outlook on the stock reflected the view its performance in emerging markets would gradually improve. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

