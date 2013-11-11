FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Piaggio 9-mth net drops as strong euro weigh on revs
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 11, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Piaggio 9-mth net drops as strong euro weigh on revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday its profit fell to 27.8 million euros in the first nine months of the year, from 44.4 million euros a year ago, as a stronger euro hurt revenues.

The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter posted revenues of 955 million euros in the period, compared with 1.1 billion euros a year ago, while core margins were broadly unchanged at 30.4 percent.

Currency effects subtracted 34.3 million euros to revenues, it said in a statement.

The company confirmed plans to boost productivity and expand in Asia while consolidating its position on mature Western markets.

Piaggio reiterated it would present a new 2014-2018 strategic plan in the coming months.($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.