Piaggio Q1 net profit flat at 3.2 mln euros

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian motorcycle and scooter-maker Piaggio’s consolidated sales fell in the first quarter, and net profit was flat, as a decline in European sales was partly offset by growth in Asia and the United States, it said on Tuesday.

Consolidated sales for the first quarter were 343.1 million euro, down from 351.7 million for the same period a year ago. Net profit was 3.2 million euro, in line with last year’s 3 million euro.

Sales in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) fell 8.3 percent for scooters and 7.7 percent for motorcycles.

In Asia, Piaggio said its sales rose 58 percent and 69 percent in the United States. It did not break out separate figures by region. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)