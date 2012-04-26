Piaggio to invest $20 mln to double India scooter capacity

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Piaggio SpA plans to invest $20 million to double its scooter capacity in India to 300,000 vehicles by the end of 2013, Gabriele Galli, chief financial officer, told reporters.

The company has already spent $30 million on the plant, which has a current capacity of 150,000, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, he said.

The Italian manufacturer launched its Vespa scooter in the fast-growing Indian two-wheeled vehicle market on Thursday.