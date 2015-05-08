FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Piaggio reports rise in Q1 core earnings
May 8, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Piaggio reports rise in Q1 core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio on Friday reported an 11.6 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings, helped by higher sales across its markets and business lines.

The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter and Aprilia motorbikes said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 36.3 million euros.

First-quarter revenues rose to 302 million euros from 276.8 million euros a year earlier, while net profit was broadly flat at 1.1 million euros.

In its business plan released last year, Piaggio forecast 70 percent growth in core earnings between 2013-2017 to around 250 million euros, helped by expectations of a gradual economic recovery in Europe and expansion plans in Asia. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

