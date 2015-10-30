FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Piaggio 9-month core earnings flat, in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 30, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Piaggio 9-month core earnings flat, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio on Friday reported flat core earnings for the first nine months of the year, as expected by analysts, helped by sales growth across its main geographic areas and positive currency effects.

The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter and Aprilia motorbikes said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the nine-months to the end of September inched up to 135.7 million euros ($149 million) compared with 135.4 million the previous year. Consolidated revenues rose 7.7 percent to 1 billion euros.

Both figures were in line with analysts expectations according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast.

Shares in the company were little changed after the results, and were trading down 0.35 percent at 2.26 euros.

$1 = 0.9090 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.