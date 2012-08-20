PICC H1 profit up 23.6 pct on China auto insurance

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd reported a 23.6 rise in net profit for the first six months of the year on Monday, driven by an uptick in auto insurance.

PICC, the largest property and casualty insurer in China, in which American International Group Inc holds a minority stake, reported a first-half net profit of 6.53 billion yuan, or 0.533 yuan per share.

In the first half of 2011 the firm had posted a net profit of 5.29 billion yuan or 0.452 yuan per share.

Auto insurance accounted for 79 percent of PICC’s first-half premiums. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Chris Lewis)