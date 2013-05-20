China insurer PICC plans $938 mln rights offer

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese state-controlled insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said on Monday it plans a rights issue of shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong to raise a combined net 5.76 billion yuan ($938.28 million) to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency margin.

The firm plans to offer 930 million shares in Shanghai’s domestic currency A-share market at 4.3 yuan ($0.70) per share and 418 million H-shares on the Hong Kong stock market at HK$5.38 apiece, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The share closed in Hong Kong on Monday at HK$10.20, up 1.2 percent.

CICC, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are joint lead underwriters and joint lead bookrunners of the offer. ($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1389 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by David Cowell)