FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's PICC adds 14 banks to $6 bln dual IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 28, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

China's PICC adds 14 banks to $6 bln dual IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - State-owned People’s Insurance Company of China Group (PICC), one of China’s largest insurers, added 14 banks to a group of institutions managing a planned Shanghai and Hong Kong dual listing worth up to $6 billion, IFR reported on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the plans.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and 11 other banks were mandated to help underwrite the Hong Kong tranche of the IPO, valued at up to $3 billion, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. China International Capital Corp. (CICC), Credit Suisse and HSBC had already won mandates as sponsors of the deal.

PICC, the parent of China’s largest property insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co, plans to seek approval from the Hong Kong exchange for the deal on June 21, though the date could change, IFR added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.