Cost cuts help lift S.Africa's Pick n Pay full-year profit
April 21, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Cost cuts help lift S.Africa's Pick n Pay full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - South African grocer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd reported a 28 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by cost cuts as consumer spending remains slack.

Pick n Pay said headline EPS totalled 177.3 cents in the year to end-February compared with 138.5 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Sales increased 6.1 percent to 67 billion rand ($5.52 billion).

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

