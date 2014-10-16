S.Africa's Pick n Pay posts 32 percent rise in H1 profit

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pick n Pay Stores Ltd , South Africa’s No.2 grocer, reported a 32 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday as cost cuts helped offset sluggish sales growth.

“A determined focus on cost control and operating efficiency is strengthening our business and is continuing to drive our profit growth in a challenging trading environment,” the company said.

Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share totalled 53.98 cents in the six months ended Aug. 31 compared with 40.81 a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Once a darling of investors and customers, Pick n Pay is in the middle of a turnaround plan that includes slashing costs while still opening new stores after losing ground to peers such Shoprite Holdings. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)