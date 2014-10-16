FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Pick n Pay posts 32 percent rise in H1 profit
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 16, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Pick n Pay posts 32 percent rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pick n Pay Stores Ltd , South Africa’s No.2 grocer, reported a 32 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday as cost cuts helped offset sluggish sales growth.

“A determined focus on cost control and operating efficiency is strengthening our business and is continuing to drive our profit growth in a challenging trading environment,” the company said.

Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share totalled 53.98 cents in the six months ended Aug. 31 compared with 40.81 a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Once a darling of investors and customers, Pick n Pay is in the middle of a turnaround plan that includes slashing costs while still opening new stores after losing ground to peers such Shoprite Holdings. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.