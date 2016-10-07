FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Pick n Pay expects 25 pct rise in H1 profit, shares up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 7, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Pick n Pay expects 25 pct rise in H1 profit, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South African supermarket operator Pick n Pay forecast a 20 to 25 percent increase in half-year profit on Friday, despite a tougher trading environment.

* Pick n Pay said it expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, to be in a range of 79.94 cents to 83.28 cents per share in the six months to Aug. 28.

* Shares in Pick n Pay, which are up more than 8 percent this year, rose 2.03 percent to 69.36 rand by 0851 GMT. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.