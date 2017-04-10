FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
South Africa's Pick n Pay flags up to 20 pct rise in FY profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 10, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 4 months ago

South Africa's Pick n Pay flags up to 20 pct rise in FY profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd said on Monday it expects full-year profit to increase between 15 to 20 percent, buoyed by disciplined cost measures and higher productivity in stores.

* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 52 weeks ended February 2017 will be between 257.65 and 268.85 cents per share compared to 224.04 cents per share in 2016.

* "Greater operating efficiency is evident in the strong discipline on cost, more centralised supply chain and higher productivity in stores," the company said in a statement.

* Pick n Pay, which also trades in Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia, said turnover growth of 7 percent reflects a difficult trading environment, alongside some internal disruption from refurbishments and store closures.

* Sluggish economic growth, depressed consumer confidence and heightened competition is weighing on retailers in South Africa.

* Pick n Pay has lost ground in South Africa to rivals such as market leader Shoprite, after failing to invest in new stores. But Richard Brasher, a former UK head of Tesco who took over as Pick n Pay CEO in 2013, is implementing a plan to win back market share.

* The firm is expected to release its full-year results on April 19. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.