JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - Pick n Pay Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share (cents) down 30.8 percent at 111.30 cents * Says turnover up 7.1 percent at R59.3 billion * Pick n pay holdings ltd says total dividend per share down

35.8 percent at 84.00 cents * Says FY diluted headline earnings per share down 30.5 percent at 109.61 cents