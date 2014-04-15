FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pick N Pay Stores full-year HEPS rises 24.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pick N Pay Stores full-year HEPS rises 24.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* FY trading profit margin improved from 1.3% to 1.6%

* FY total dividend per share for year is 92.30 cents, up 9.9% on prior year

* FY group turnover increased by 7.7% to r63.1 billion

* Group has maintained gross margin at 17.5%

* FY basic EPS (EPS) increased 6.0% from 115.14 to 122.01 cents per share

* FY headline EPS (HEPS) increased 24.4% from 111.30 to 138.51 cents per share

* Says our business is stronger than it was a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.