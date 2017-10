JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pick ‘n Pay Stores Ltd : * Says H1 group turnover at R28.3 billion * Says H1 diluted headline earnings per share at 35.34 cents versus 40.59 cents * Says interim dividend per share, of 14.75 cents * Says diluted headline EPS from continuing operations 35.34 cnts versus 54.03

