JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Pick N Pay Stores Ltd : * H1 headline earnings per share up 35.8% on a comparable basis * Group turnover increased by 7.5% to R30.1 billion (2012: R28.0 billion). * Headline earnings per share (heps) increased 13.6%, from 35.91 to 40.81 cents

per share * Interim dividend of 14.80 cents which is up 0.3% on the previous year