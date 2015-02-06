FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss private bank Pictet increases managed assets in 2014
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss private bank Pictet increases managed assets in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Pictet said on Friday that its assets under management increased by 44 billion Swiss francs ($47.70 billion) to 435 billion francs last year.

Famously discrete Pictet published financial results for the first time ever in August, opening its books to public scrutiny after being dragged into the spotlight by a change in its 209-year-old structure and a U.S. tax investigation.

Switzerland’s third-largest wealth manager, ahead of Julius Baer and behind UBS and Credit Suisse , said full-year net profit stood at 459 million francs, without providing a comparable figure for 2013.

It said it would publish a full annual report in late April.

$1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs $1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
