August 26, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Swiss bank Pictet says H1 net profit down 16 pct at 191 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Pictet on Friday posted consolidated net profit of 191 million Swiss francs ($197.9 million) for the first six months of 2016, a 16 percent drop on the same period last year.

The bank's assets under management or custody, split between its private banking and asset management businesses, totalled 436 billion francs at the end of June. This was down from 437 billion francs at the end of last year, in part due to foreign exchange and market effects.

In a statement, senior managing partner Nicolas Pictet said the bank had "continued investing in the first half of 2016 in our staff and infrastructure despite weak markets, low trading volumes and negative interest rates, all of which adversely affected profitability".

Geneva-based Pictet was Switzerland's fourth-biggest private bank last year behind UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, according to figures compiled by Boston Consulting Group.

$1 = 0.9652 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields

