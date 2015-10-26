FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duke Energy to buy Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 bln
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Duke Energy to buy Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, said it would buy natural gas distributor Piedmont Natural Gas Co for $4.9 billion in cash.

Duke offered $60 in cash for each Piedmont share, representing a premium of about 42 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close.

Duke will also assume about $1.8 billion of Piedmont’s net debt, giving the company an enterprise value of $6.7 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.