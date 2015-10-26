Duke Energy to buy Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 bln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, said it would buy natural gas distributor Piedmont Natural Gas Co for $4.9 billion in cash.

Duke offered $60 in cash for each Piedmont share, representing a premium of about 42 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close.

Duke will also assume about $1.8 billion of Piedmont’s net debt, giving the company an enterprise value of $6.7 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)