2 hours ago
Advocacy group sues Army Corps over permit for Hudson River pier
July 24, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 2 hours ago

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The City Club of New York, a good government advocacy group, has sued the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, saying it improperly bypassed the Clean Water Act in issuing a permit for a redesigned Hudson River performance and events space pier in Manhattan.

Filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit seeks an order vacating the permit, alleging that the structure would subject an estuarine sanctuary to unnecessary underwater development that will harm fish habitat.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vCHYsR

