BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing to collaborate on property development
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing to collaborate on property development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances SA :

* Strategic partnership agreement signed between the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

* Pierre & Vacances and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing have signed partnership agreement for property and tourism development in Spain

* Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is to acquire existing tourism property in Spain

* Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing fund plans to acquire between 3,000 and 8,000 apartments and homes in Spain

* Pierre & Vacances to search for and select property assets

* Pierre & Vacances to undertake delegated prime construction for renovation, extension or construction of property assets, property marketing to individuals in spain and europe

* Pierre & Vacances to undertake tourism management of assets acquired and resold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
