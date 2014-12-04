BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances FY 2013/14 revenue rises to 1.41 bln euros

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Reports total FY 2013/14 revenue of 1.41 billion euros compared to 1.3 bln euros last year (8.8 percent growth)

* Full year underlying operating profit is 12.2 million euros, compared to 2.7 million euros last year

* Full year group net loss is 23.3 million euros, compared to loss of 47.5 million euros last year

* Says actions are undertaken to return to operating profitability in the tourism businesses as of 2014/2015 with a view to delivering underlying operating margin of 5 percent in 2016/2017

* Says is likely to reach its underlying operating profit/turnover target of 5-6 percent by 2017 if no major deterioration in the European economy occurs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: