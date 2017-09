Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances SA :

* Says Francoise Gri is leaving her functions as CEO

* Has decided to unite positions of chairman and CEO

* Is nominating Martine Balouka-Vallette to position of CEO tourism Pierre & Vacances and Center Parcs