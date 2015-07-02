FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pierre & Vacances in MOU with China's HNA Tourism
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Pierre & Vacances in MOU with China's HNA Tourism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Center Parcs Europe resorts owner Pierre & Vacances and China’s HNA Tourism <HNAIDD.UL] have agreed in principle to develop holiday sites in China and other Asian markets, the two companies said on Thursday.

“In China, the strategic purpose of the partnership is to create destinations matching the rising demand of the urban population for local tourism,” they said in joint statement announcing the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding.

The news comes as Chinese groups are also moving into Europe’s tourism industry, with Chinese conglomerate Fosun International buying a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group in March after buying French holiday maker Club Med earlier this year.

In December Pierre et Vacances had already struck a long-term partnership deal with developer Beijing Capital Land to develop holiday sites inspired by the Center Parcs concept, with two initial sites being examined outside Shanghai and Beijing.

Pierre & Vacances and HNA Tourism said they will also explore the potential to cooperate in developing urban residences, retirement complexes and ski resorts in China. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.