Pierre & Vacances in MOU with China's HNA Tourism

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Center Parcs Europe resorts owner Pierre & Vacances and China’s HNA Tourism <HNAIDD.UL] have agreed in principle to develop holiday sites in China and other Asian markets, the two companies said on Thursday.

“In China, the strategic purpose of the partnership is to create destinations matching the rising demand of the urban population for local tourism,” they said in joint statement announcing the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding.

The news comes as Chinese groups are also moving into Europe’s tourism industry, with Chinese conglomerate Fosun International buying a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group in March after buying French holiday maker Club Med earlier this year.

In December Pierre et Vacances had already struck a long-term partnership deal with developer Beijing Capital Land to develop holiday sites inspired by the Center Parcs concept, with two initial sites being examined outside Shanghai and Beijing.

Pierre & Vacances and HNA Tourism said they will also explore the potential to cooperate in developing urban residences, retirement complexes and ski resorts in China. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)