BRIEF-PIK plans to list shares on Warsaw Stock Exchange main market by end-2017

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PIK SA :

* Said on Thursday it announces its strategy for 2015 to 2018 and plans to issue the financial forecast for full year 2015 in Q1 of 2015

* Said its strategic goal is to list its shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange no later than in 2017

* Said it plans to maintain its position in the market for school textbooks in Poland but also diversify so the share of revenues from the sale of school textbooks in its total revenue decreases from 40 pct in 2015 to 5 pct in 2018

* Said it plans to launch three projects at the turn of 2014 and 2015 that will allow diversification of income

* Said first project concerns launch of a network of about 100 retail stores specialized in selling and buying second-hand goods at the beginning of 2015

* Said it expects average income form one store at about 1 million zlotys a year

* Said that by 2018, as a second project, it plans to launch network of about 20 financial intermediaries points and offer credits, investment products and insurance

* Said it sees income of about 150,000 zlotys yearly from one shop, with net profit margin of 20 pct

* Said until 2018 it plans to launch a network of 15 offices specialized in supporting the operations of enterprises

* Said it expects yearly income of about 300,000 zlotys from one office with net profit margin of 15 pct

