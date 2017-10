MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - PIK : * PIK, a leading Russian residential developer said on Friday that businessman Mikail Shishkhanov increased his stake in the share capital of the company up to 19.9999 percent. * PIK said Shishkhanov increased his stake on April 10. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)