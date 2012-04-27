UPDATE 1-Russian housebuilder PIK returns to profit in 2011

* Posts 4.8 bln rouble net profit vs 6 bln loss in 2010

* Total revenues up 21 percent to 46 bln roubles

* EBITDA at 11.7 bln rbls vs 2.1 bln loss in 2010

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - PIK Group, one of Russia’s largest homebuilders, on Friday posted a return to full-year profit as a recovery in the economy fed through to a rise in apartment sales.

“The Russian economy continued to improve during 2011. Average selling prices and buying patterns have returned to normality. PIK Group has benefited from this improvement in the economic fundamentals and we see further opportunities ahead,” Chief Executive Pavel Poselenov said in a statement.

The company is not ruling out an additional share offering and is in talks with Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank to obtain a new loan, Poselenov told Reuters in an interview this week.

PIK, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said 2011 net profit came to 4.8 billion roubles ($163.71 million) after a 6 billion rouble net loss in 2010.

Total revenue was up 20.7 percent to 46 billion roubles, with revenue from sales of apartments growing 30 percent to 35.3 billion roubles.

PIK said continuing improvement of mortgage availability helped to drive sales and that it sees further growth ahead.

“Currently mortgage penetration is still below 3 percent of Russia’s GDP and we therefore see mortgage growth as a long-term catalyst for the whole industry, especially given economic forecasts for decreasing interest rates,” said Poselenov.

The company, which specialises in low cost housing, also said its 2011 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 11.7 billion roubles after a loss of 2.1 billion roubles in 2010.