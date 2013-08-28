FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pilgrim's Pride to invest $25 mln in new feed mill, upgrades
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

Pilgrim's Pride to invest $25 mln in new feed mill, upgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, the second largest chicken producer in the world, will invest $25 million to build a new feed mill and renovate its poultry processing plant, both in Alabama, the company said on Wednesday.

Construction of the feed mill, to be located in Pinckard, Alabama, will begin within the next 30 days, said the company that is majority owned by JBS SA.

A $10 million renovation of Pilgrim’s existing Enterprise, Alabama, processing plant will occur over the next six months.

The company’s Enterprise poultry plant processes more than 1 million birds per week and supplies products to some of the country’s leading food service and restaurant chains.

Work on the new feed mill in Pinckard will replace the existing facility and employ more than 25 people, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.