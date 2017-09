(Reuters) - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw & Pittman has hired a group of at least 13 litigation and government contract lawyers from McKenna Long & Aldridge, Pillsbury announced Monday.

Pillsbury chair James Rishwain said in an interview Monday that the Los Angeles-based group, which has a large client base, was a good fit for Pillsbury’s existing government contracts practice.

