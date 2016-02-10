Former president of Pilot Flying J, employees indicted

(Reuters) - The former president of Pilot Flying J, the large U.S. operator of truck stops, and seven employees have been indicted on charges that they participated in a scheme to fraudulently withhold diesel fuel price rebates from customers.

Mark Hazelwood, who left Pilot Flying J in 2014, was charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in federal court in Knoxville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud and witness tampering.

The indictment accused the eight of engaging in a conspiracy to defraud trucking companies by fraudulently promising diesel fuel price discounts that were withheld from customers to boost Pilot Flying J’s profit and their own sales commissions.

In July 2014 Pilot Flying J agreed to pay a $92 million to resolve its criminal liability over a scheme that the U.S. Justice Department said caused customers to lose $56 million.

The agreement with Pilot Flying J, one of the largest privately held U.S. companies, expressly did not provide protection from prosecution to any employees and imposed a requirement that the company cooperate with the probe.

The case followed an investigation in which Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service agents searched Pilot Flying J’s headquarters in Knoxville in April 2013.

Ten other employees have previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Others charged on Tuesday include Scott Wombold, an ex-vice president; John Freeman, a former director and vice president; Vicki Borden, a director in the company’s direct sales division; John Spiewak, a regional manager; and regional account representatives Katy Bibee, Heather Jones and Karen Mann.

Rusty Hardin, a lawyer for Hazelwood, the highest-ranking official to be charged to date, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Lawyers for the other defendants could not be immediately identified.

Pilot Flying J, headed by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, said in a statement said it was “disappointed” by the indictment.

The company said it had repaid affected customers, accepted legal responsibility, and “put in place policies and procedures unparalleled in the industry to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

The case is U.S. v. Hazelwood, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, No. 16-cr-00020.