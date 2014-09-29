FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DoubleLine saw $400 mln-$500 mln inflows Friday after Pimco-CEO Gundlach
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

DoubleLine saw $400 mln-$500 mln inflows Friday after Pimco-CEO Gundlach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, saw between $400 million and $500 million of net inflows on Friday in the wake of Bill Gross’ departure from Pimco, DoubleLine ceo Jeffrey Gundlach said on Monday.

Asked about the leadership shakeup on Friday, Gundlach said: “I think it is an option” that Mohamed El-Erian, who resigned as Pimco’s CEO in January, may return. “Mohamed coming back is an option because he has a relationship with Allianz.”

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.