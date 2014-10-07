Florida state retirement system to reduce money with Pimco

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Florida State Board of Administration said it would reduce the amount the state’s retirement system it has with Pimco, less than two weeks after the money manager’s chief investment officer, Bill Gross, shocked markets by resigning.

“After a thorough assessment we are making adjustments to our arrangements with Pimco regarding both the FRS Pension Plan and FRS Investment Plan,” according to an email sent on Tuesday from spokesman Dennis MacKee.

The Florida Retirement System Pension Plan will see “significantly reduced” amounts with Pimco. The exact amount has yet to be determined, MacKee wrote.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Pimco now separately manages an active core mandate of about $1.9 billion for the pension plan, he wrote.

The FRS Investment Plan is terminating the Pimco Total Return and Pimco Inflation Response Multi-Asset Strategy funds, with $535.9 million and $493.9 million, respectively.

Bill Gross, the bond market’s most renowned investor, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Sept. 26, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago.