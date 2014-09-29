Iowa retirement system says weighing courses of action on Pimco

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System is weighing possible options for dealing with Pimco after the resignation on Friday of the company’s chief investment officer, Bill Gross.

“We are evaluating several possible courses of action,” IPERS spokeswoman Judy Akre wrote in an email.

PIMCO manages a core plus bond strategy with approximately $1.3 billion in assets for IPERS, she added. IPERS has a total fund value of about $28 billion.

The resignation of Bill Gross, sometimes called the Bond King for his long track record in fixed income markets, sent shock waves through financial markets on Friday, even affecting prices for short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries.