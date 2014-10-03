FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Gross to release first investment outlook with Janus on Oct. 9
#Funds News
October 3, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Bill Gross to release first investment outlook with Janus on Oct. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bill Gross will release his first investment outlook with Janus Capital, the smaller rival for whom he left bond fund manager Pimco, next Thursday.

Gross, now a portfolio manager, will release the outlook “Stayin’ Alive” after a webcast for institutional investors with Janus Capital Group chief executive Dick Weil on global unconstrained bond strategy, according to an invitation to the event seen by Reuters on Friday.

Sometimes called the bond king for his long track record in fixed income, Gross’s departure last Friday from his post as chief investment officer at Pimco shocked markets, even affecting the prices of some U.S. Treasuries.

Pimco has since seen money stream for the exit, with a record $23.5 billion of withdrawals from its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund in September. The largest daily outflow last month came on the day of Bill Gross’s surprise resignation. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
