FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says Janus' credit quality unchanged by hire of Bill Gross
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 29, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's says Janus' credit quality unchanged by hire of Bill Gross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday said that its view on the credit quality of Janus Capital Group was unchanged by the company’s hiring of Bill Gross, the former chief investment officer of Pimco.

Gross, sometimes called the Bond King for his decades-long track record in fixed income, announced on Friday that he was leaving bond giant Pimco for the much smaller Janus after a turbulent year.

“It will take a considerable amount of time and success for any new product to make a meaningful contribution to Janus’ overall financial picture,” Moodys said in a report on Monday.

Moody’s rates Janus Baa3 with a stable outlook.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.