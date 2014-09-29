FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.D. retirement and investment office says intends to meet with Pimco
#Funds News
September 29, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

N.D. retirement and investment office says intends to meet with Pimco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office plans to meet with Pimco this week to talk about the resignation on Friday of the company’s chief investment officer Bill Gross, the NDRIO executive director said on Monday.

“The North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office intends to meet with Pimco representatives this week to discuss the most recent senior management changes at the firm,” said David Hunter, the NDRIO executive director and chief investment officer, in an email to Reuters.

“Pimco remains on watch at this time and the Retirement and Investment Office will continue to stay abreast of these significant changes,” he added.

The resignation of Bill Gross, sometimes called the Bond King for his long track record in fixed income markets, sent shock waves through financial markets on Friday, even affecting prices for short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries.

NDRIO oversaw $9.4 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2014. Approximately $490 million of that was with Pimco as of the end of August, Hunter added. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
