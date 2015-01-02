FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund posts 20th straight month of outflows in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 20th straight month of outflows in December, totaling $19.4 billion, compared with $9.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday.

As of the end of December, the Pimco Total Return Fund had assets of $143.4 billion.

The Pimco Total Return fund posted a net of fee return of 1.32 percent in the fourth quarter, 0.22 percent above the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Bond Average. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
