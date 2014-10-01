FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund posts net outflows of $23.5 bln in September
October 1, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund posts net outflows of $23.5 bln in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pimco said on Wednesday that the firm’s flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, posted net monthly outflows of an estimated $23.5 billion.

Pimco said the largest daily outflow from Total Return in September occurred on Sept. 26, the day of Bill Gross’s resignation from the firm.

Pimco also said the Total Return Fund is ‘well positioned’ to meet potential redemptions. The Newport Beach, California-firm added that Dan Ivascyn’s Pimco Income Fund has seen over $6.5 billion of net year-to-date inflows.

The Pimco Total Return Fund’s assets under management are now less than $200 billion. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez)

