Pimco Total Return fund posts 19th straight month of outflows in Nov
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return fund posts 19th straight month of outflows in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in November, totaling $9.5 billion, compared with $27.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Tuesday.

As of the end of November, the Pimco Total Return Fund assets were $162.8 billion and the fund remains the largest actively managed bond fund in the world.

The Pimco Total Return fund posted net after-fee returns of 1 pct, exceeding its benchmark by 0.29 pct for November. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

