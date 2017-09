NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co posted net outflows of $12.59 billion across its open-ended funds in November, down considerably from $48.3 billion of netflows the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

So far this year, Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE, has seen net outflows of $121.73 billion across its open-ended funds, Morningstar added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)