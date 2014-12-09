FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund ups U.S. government-related holdings to 37 pct in Nov
December 9, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund ups U.S. government-related holdings to 37 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, whose long-time manager Bill Gross departed unexpectedly on Sept. 26, ended November with a slight increase in U.S. government-related holdings.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure of 37 percent in November in U.S. government-related securities, up from 35 percent in the previous month, according to the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm’s website on Tuesday.

The U.S. government category may include nominal and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate securities, and interest rate swaps. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)

