Russell Investments replaces Pimco with Scout on two bond portfolios
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russell Investments replaces Pimco with Scout on two bond portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russell Investments, which has more than $279 billion in assets under management, said on Thursday that the firm is replacing Pacific Investment Management Co with Scout Investments Inc on its U.S. short-duration and core-plus portfolios following the departure of Bill Gross.

“In a number of portfolios where we’ve made changes with respect to PIMCO, we have higher confidence in carefully selected alternate managers over the longer term,” Gerard Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer of fixed income at Russell Investments, said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

