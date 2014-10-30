FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-California plan seeks replacement to a Pimco unconstrained fund
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-California plan seeks replacement to a Pimco unconstrained fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from senior investment officer, background; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The $2.3 billion Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association is conducting a replacement search for Pimco’s unconstrained fixed-income fund, senior investment officer James Failor said on Thursday.

The plan terminated Pimco at its Oct. 16 investment meeting from a $65 million unconstrained fixed-income mandate due to organizational changes surrounding the departure from Pimco of co-founder Bill Gross.

”Obviously, if Bill leaves, there is a domino effect, there

are major organizational changes,” Failor said.

Gross resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital Group. Investors pulled $25.5 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co’s U.S. open-end funds in September, according to Morningstar data.

General investment consultant Hewitt EnnisKnupp is handling the invitation-only search, Failor said, adding that only firms that are already buy-rated by the consultant will be considered.

Failor said the plan is not accepting calls regarding the search and firms that contact staff will not be considered.

Pimco also manages an $86 million portfolio for the plan in its Total Return Fund, which was placed on watch at the meeting for the same organizational concerns. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.