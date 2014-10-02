FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TCW had $1 bln net inflows into flagship fund since Fri-Morningstar
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 2, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-TCW had $1 bln net inflows into flagship fund since Fri-Morningstar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on TCW, analyst quote; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - TCW, an investment firm that is a major rival of Pimco, posted roughly $1 billion in net inflows into its Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund since Friday, according to data from Morningstar on Thursday.

Last Friday Bill Gross, one of the bond market’s most renowned investors, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc last Friday. He was expected to be fired the next day from the firm he helped found more than 40 years ago, a source said.

TCW, which is overseen by Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer of fixed-income, ranks in the top 25 fund families and has attracted the strongest net inflows so far this year, with Vanguard at No. 1 with net inflows of $86.5 billion, according to Morningstar data. Riville had worked for Gross at Pimco.

Eric Jacobson, senior analyst at Morningstar, said the huge inflows since Friday “makes me wonder if it was a few big accounts or maybe some allocators who have been thinking about jumping and just decided when Bill bailed.”

Long-time rivals including Los Angeles-based TCW and Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine are among the biggest beneficiaries of client money fleeing the Newport Beach, California-based Pimco.

DoubleLine, also based in Los Angeles, said on Wednesday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended September with net inflows of $1.32 billion, compared with $562 million in August. That brought the fund’s net inflow to $3.79 billion so far this year [ID: nL2N0RW24D] (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.