FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Pimco keen on Australian dollar bank subordinated debt
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

RPT-Pimco keen on Australian dollar bank subordinated debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat story, no change to text)

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Pimco, one of the world’s biggest bond investors, is upbeat on Australian dollar bank subordinated bonds because they offer more reasonable valuations compared with two years ago, but it sees no value in government bonds paying negative yields.

“The whole bank capital structure in the financial sector is improving with bond holders becoming more senior,” Robert Mead, managing director and head of Pimco Australia’s portfolio management, told Reuters on Friday.

“Spreads in Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital represent value,” he added.

Tier 1 and Tier 2 notes are issued by banks to form part of their regulatory capital which act as buffers to protect depositors. Noteholders rank ahead of shareholders. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.